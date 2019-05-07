Japan Repeats Demand for S. Korea to Resolve Wartime Forced Labor Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has reiterated its claim that it is Seoul’s turn to respond in bilateral disputes over South Korean top court decisions on Japan’s wartime forced labor.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga repeated his government’s stance in a regular media briefing on Wednesday.He was responding to South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon’s remarks earlier in the day that intervention in the matter by the South Korean government will breach the country’s principles of separation of legislative, administrative and judicial powers.Describing the current situation as “very difficult,” Suga said the Japanese government will continue to demand a proper response from South Korea on the court rulings based on its consistent stance regarding Seoul-Tokyo relations.Suga also said nothing has been determined yet in regards to the possibility of South Korea and Japan holding a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka next month.