Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Police Chief in Election Intervention Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court issued an arrest warrant for a former police chief on charges of illegal intervention in elections and politics during the previous administration.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kang Shin-myung, who served as commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA) during the Park Geun-hye government.The court said there is considerable reason to believe the suspect committed the alleged crimes and that there is concern Kang may destroy evidence.Kang is accused of helping pro-Park politicians ahead of the general elections in April 2016 by using police intelligence.Kang, who served as the KNPA's intelligence bureau chief during the Park and Lee Myung-bak administrations, is also charged with illegally collecting intelligence on liberal figures critical of the two governments.The court, however, rejected warrants for another former KNPA commissioner general Lee Cheol-seong and two former police intelligence bureau chiefs.