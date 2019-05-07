Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Police Chief in Election Intervention Case

A local court issued an arrest warrant for a former police chief on charges of illegal intervention in elections and politics during the previous administration.
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kang Shin-myung, who served as commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA) during the Park Geun-hye government.
The court said there is considerable reason to believe the suspect committed the alleged crimes and that there is concern Kang may destroy evidence.
Kang is accused of helping pro-Park politicians ahead of the general elections in April 2016 by using police intelligence.
Kang, who served as the KNPA's intelligence bureau chief during the Park and Lee Myung-bak administrations, is also charged with illegally collecting intelligence on liberal figures critical of the two governments.
The court, however, rejected warrants for another former KNPA commissioner general Lee Cheol-seong and two former police intelligence bureau chiefs.