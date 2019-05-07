Renault Samsung Reaches Tentative Wage Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers at Renault Samsung Motors have reached a tentative wage agreement with management after eleven months of tough negotiations.Labor and management of the automaker said they reached a deal early Thursday after overnight marathon talks.The union will hold a plenary session next Tuesday to put the deal to a vote. The tentative agreement includes paid leave and a hike in production incentive bonus.Labor and management began negotiations in June of last year but had been in a severe dispute for about eleven months, with unionized workers staging partial walkouts 62 times.