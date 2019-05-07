Police Send Choi Jong-hoon's Sexual Assault Case to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Police sent the sexual assault case of former musician Choi Jong-hoon to prosecutors on Thursday with a recommendation for indictment.Choi allegedly took part in the gang rape of a woman in March 2016 with four other members of a mobile chatroom that also included Jung Joon-young, who is currently facing charges of illegally filming and disseminating video footage of his sexual encounters.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency referred Choi and the four others to prosecutors, recommending they indict the suspects on charges of special rape.Choi, a former member of K-pop rock band F.T. Island, has claimed that he had drinks with the woman but did not have sex with her.The victim reportedly said she was sexually assaulted while unconscious after having drinks with the five men.