Prime Minister Urges Assembly to Deliberate on Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has urged the National Assembly to quickly begin deliberations on the supplementary budget.During a policy coordination meeting in Seoul on Thursday, Lee said parliament has yet to begin a review of the six-point-seven trillion won spending plan, 20 days after the government submitted the bill to the assembly.The prime minister hoped that rival parties will at least hold a parliamentary session to review the bill although they are engaging in political strife.He said the government produced the extra bill to revitalize the slowing economy and to help people hit by fires and disasters recover, stressing the importance of a timely economic response.Last month, the government produced the supplementary bill to cope with the slowdown in the economy and rising concerns over fine dust.