Top Prosecutor Promises Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top prosecutor vowed reform regarding the prosecution, including diminishing direct investigations by prosecutors and redistributing the rights to start investigations.Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il said in a press conference on Thursday that the prosecution will seek reform by overhauling its structure and function to meet the democratic principles of the judiciary system.The remark comes amid tension between the police and the prosecution over government-led judiciary reform bills which seek to expand the independent investigative authority of the police. The bills aim to strip the prosecution of its command over police investigations while allowing the police to close cases on their own.The top prosecutor caused controversy earlier this month by openly criticizing the bills that were fast-tracked by the National Assembly.Moon said prosecutors are undergoing self-reflection and that they believe they are responsible for a considerable part of the controversy.He added the prosecution will curtail its direct investigations and seek to redistribute rights to initiate investigations.However, he made it clear that the prosecution opposes the current judiciary reform bills, claiming they can lead to gaps in the protection of the public's basic rights.Regarding a suggestion by Justice Minister Park Sang-ki to complement the current reform plan, Moon said it doesn't seem good enough.