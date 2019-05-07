Former Vice Justice Minister Attends Arrest Warrant Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's former vice justice minister attended a hearing for his arrest warrant over allegations of bribery and sexual assault.Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui arrived at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday morning, six years since the scandal first erupted in 2013.Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for Kim on allegations that he received bribes worth more than 100 million won from construction contractor Yoon Jung-cheon, as well as sexual services in return for business favors.Kim also faces allegations that he pressured Yoon to drop a 100 million won lawsuit against a woman, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Kim. He also allegedly received 39 million won in bribes from another businessperson.During the prosecution probes, Kim denied most of the allegations.He took office in 2013 as vice justice minister but soon resigned following the sex scandal. A video clip was leaked of a sex party hosted by Yoon, in which Kim was believed to have been seen.Kim was cleared of the charges due to a lack of evidence in the 2013 and 2014 probes, but the probe was resumed in March following a recommendation by a truth panel under the justice ministry.