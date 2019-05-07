Trump Signs Executive Order on Communications Technology Security

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the purchase or use of technology that poses a risk to national security.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday that the executive order declares a national emergency with respect to the threats against information and communications technology and services in the U.S.The order prohibits U.S. businesses from using any telecommunications equipment the Secretary of Commerce declares to be a national security risk.The order directs the Commerce Department and related government agencies to come up with a plan for enforcement within 150 days.The executive order did not name specific companies or countries. However, China’s electronics giant, Huawei, is expected to suffer a serious blow as U.S. officials have previously referred to the company as a threat.Tensions between Washington and Beijing are expected to mount further as Trump has already slapped steep tariffs on Chinese goods worth 200 billion dollars.