Prosecutors Raid Samsung Electronics Biz Support Task Force

Prosecutors investigating accounting fraud allegations against Samsung BioLogics raided the offices of Samsung Electronics’ business support task force(TF).Prosecutors on Wednesday searched the TF's offices located in Suwon and Seoul in a bid to shed light on suspicions that Samsung Group ordered the fraudulent accounting and the destruction of related evidence. They also raided the head office of Samsung BioLogics in Incheon to secure accounting materials and computer hard disks.The offices of Jung Hyun-ho, the head of Samsung Electronics' business support TF, and Kim Tae-han, the president and CEO of BioLogics, were among the sites searched.Prosecutors have secured evidence that two Samsung Electronics executives sought to conceal or distort accounting materials and internal reports of Samsung BioLogics and its affiliate, Samsung Bioepis. They are also attempting to discover whose orders the two executives were following.The executives, who were arrested last week, are said to have testified that they received orders from higher-ups.Samsung Electronics' business support TF was established in place of Samsung Group’s control tower Future Strategy Office, which was dissolved in 2017.