Minor Party to Replace Members on Judicial Reform Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) will replace two representatives on the parliamentary judicial reform committee.The party's newly-elected floor leader Oh Shin-hwan vowed on Thursday to appoint representatives Kwon Eun-hee and Lee Tae-kyu to the committee, adding that Kwon will be the party's ranking member.Kwon and Lee will replace representatives Lim Jae-hun and Chae Yi-bai, who announced their resignations following Oh's election on Wednesday.Three weeks ago, former floor leader Kim Kwan-young pushed ahead with removing Oh and Kwon from the committee, after both lawmakers disagreed with a package of reform bills set be placed on a fast-track process.Facing intensifying internal strife, Kim stepped down before his term was set to expire in late June.