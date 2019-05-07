Jail Time Sought for Late Korean Air Chief's Family over Smuggling

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have demanded jail time for former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah along with her mother Lee Myung-hee on charges of illegally smuggling luxury goods into the country.In a final trial hearing held at Incheon District Court on Thursday, prosecutors asked for 16 months behind bars and a 62-million-won fine for Cho, who was indicted on charges of violating the Customs Act.A one-year prison sentence and 20 million won in fine and 32 million won in assets forfeiture are sought for her mother Lee, who has been indicted on similar charges.Cho and Lee are accused of smuggling luxury goods purchased overseas worth 89 million and 37 million won, respectively.Cho allegedly did so more than 200 times between January 2012 and May last year using Korean Air planes while her mother is accused of doing so between May 2013 and March 2018.The luxury goods included clothing, bags, porcelain and fresh produce, among other items.