Small Counties Join Hands to Counter Population Decline

Photo : YONHAP News

Small regional governments in South Korea that are reeling from an ever-thinning population are joining hands to counter their mutual challenges.A total of 18 counties across the nation, including Danyang County in North Chungcheong Province, held their first working-level meeting at the Danyang County office building on Thursday.The meeting aims to draft shared strategies to address population-related issues, including efforts for legislation that will provide special assistance to the counties which are at risk of extinction.A related bill proposed last month by Representative Lee Hu-sam of the ruling Democratic Party seeks to draw assistance from the central government in helping such small counties.All of the participating counties have a population of less than 30-thousand each or a population density of less than 40 people per square kilometer.