PM Lee Urges Passage of Extra Budget Bill to Address Fine Dust Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has urged the National Assembly to swiftly pass the government’s supplementary budget plan, emphasizing the need for the extra funds to address the country's fine dust issues.Lee made the call on his social media on Thursday following a visit to a local manufacturer of emission reduction devices in Cheongju, North Chugncheong Province.Noting that one-point-45 trillion won out of the six-point-seven trillion won extra budget plan has been earmarked for fine dust issues, the prime minister said the business community is also calling for the budget's swift passage.He said the supplementary budget plan will also help local companies buy emission reduction devices and thus contribute to improving air quality while boosting sales of the devices as well.Lee's visit was part of a field trip arranged to check local companies' efforts to reduce fine dust emissions and hear their opinions on related matters.