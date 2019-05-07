Complete Human Skeleton Uncovered During S. Korea's Excavation of War Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

A complete human skeleton has been unearthed that's presumed to be that of a South Korean soldier killed during the Korean War.The Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday that the skeletal remains were excavated on Wednesday. The ministry presume they belong to a South Korean soldier killed in action, saying relics such as an insignia of staff sergeant, an iron helmet and a water bottle were found together.The ministry plans to send them to forensic experts for identification.Since April first, the South Korean military has been conducting an excavation of war remains at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, the site of a notoriously bloody battle during the Korean War. Around 220 pieces of presumed Korean War remains have been excavated so far.