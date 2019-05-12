Former Vice Justice Minister Arrested for Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui was arrested on Thursday for charges of bribery.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim saying that major charges against him were proven and that the suspect may attempt to destroy evidence and flee.He is accused of receiving bribes worth more than 100 million won from construction contractor Yoon Jung-cheon, as well as sexual services in return for business favors.Kim also faces allegations that he pressured Yoon to drop a 100 million won lawsuit against a woman, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Kim. The former vice justice minister also allegedly received 39 million won in bribes from another businessperson.During the prosecution probes, Kim denied most of the allegations.He took office in 2013 as vice justice minister but soon resigned following the sex scandal. A video clip was leaked of a sex party hosted by Yoon, in which Kim was believed to have been seen.Kim was cleared of the charges due to the lack of evidence in two rounds of probes in 2013 and 2014, but the investigation was resumed in March following a recommendation by a truth panel under the Justice Ministry.