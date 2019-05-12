US Special Envoy to Visit Moscow Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. special envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert will visit Russia on Friday to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Quoting a source in the Russian foreign ministry, Russia's RIA Novosti reported on Thursday that Lambert will be in Moscow on Friday to discuss the state of affairs around the Korean Peninsula.Lambert, who visited Moscow in early March, is expected to meet with the Russian foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large Oleg Burmistrov and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov during his trip.The trip comes after U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and Morgulov spoke on the phone and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi earlier this week to discuss North Korea's denuclearization.