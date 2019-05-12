Trade Minister Makes Best Efforts for S. Korea's Exemption from US Auto Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said that she did her best to secure South Korea's exemption from potential U.S. tariffs on imported cars and parts and will wait for the outcome that is due by Saturday.The minister made the remarks on Thursday to reporters at Dulles International Airport before boarding a flight to return home after a five-day trip to the U.S.Yoo said she explained the Seoul government's positions in regards to the auto tariffs to key figures in the Trump administration and Congress.In response to news reports that South Korea will be exempted from any future tariffs, the minister said an official announcement by the U.S. is forthcoming, but that she wouldn't predict the Trump administration's decision.During her trip to Washington, Yoo met with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.She noted the U.S. officials and lawmakers positively assessed the Seoul government's efforts and the renegotiated bilateral free trade agreement.