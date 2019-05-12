Internal Strife Plagues Bareunmirae Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Internal strife continues to plague the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) as its new floor leader and some supreme council members are pressuring the party chairman to resign.During a BP supreme council meeting on Friday, Rep. Oh Shin-hwan, who was elected as BP floor leader on Wednesday, said Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu should step down to save the party.Others, including Rep. Ha Tae-keung, also demanded Sohn's resignation. Ha said the election of the new floor leader is equal to a motion of no confidence in the chairman.Supreme council member Moon Byung-ho, meanwhile, said they should not pressure Sohn since the chairman is elected by party members, not lawmakers.Sohn made it clear that he has no intention of resigning. He told reporters after the meeting that it is his responsibility to save the party and lead it to victory in the general elections.Divisions within the party emerged last month over the fast-tracking of a set of disputed reform bills at the National Assembly.