Defense Ministry Cautious on Assessing N. Korean Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

It has been nearly two weeks since North Korea launched short-range projectiles into the East Sea. However, South Korea has yet to determine whether or not they were ballistic missiles.A Defense Ministry official on Friday said specific details of the projectiles are still being thoroughly analyzed.In regards to media reports that the U.S. military recently concluded the projectiles were ballistic missiles, the ministry official clarified it is not the official stance of U.S. Forces Korea.Some observers says Seoul and Washington have assumed a cautious stance on making conclusions about the projectiles given that controversy could flare if the North is found to have fired ballistic missiles in violation of UN Security Council sanctions against the regime.