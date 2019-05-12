Economy KOSPI Closes the Week Down 0.58%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eleven-point-89 points, or point-58 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-55-point-80, the lowest mark at close since January eighth.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-46 points, or point-48 percent, to close at 714-point-13.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-two-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-195-point-seven won.