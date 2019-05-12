PM Lee Stresses Energy Consumption Changes to Counter Global Warming

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has urged the nation to use clean and safe energy while changing its energy consumption structure.He made the call on Friday during a meeting of the Committee on Green Growth at the government complex in Seoul.He said rising greenhouse gas emissions are worsening public pains and inconvenience as well as growing weather-related problems such as heat waves, droughts and global warming.Pointing to a new global climate regime under which developed and developing countries will be obliged to cut greenhouse gases from 2021, the prime minister emphasized a need for South Koreans to thoroughly implement the country's greenhouse gas reduction road map.