Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

PM Lee Stresses Energy Consumption Changes to Counter Global Warming

Write: 2019-05-17 18:07:55Update: 2019-05-17 18:15:55

PM Lee Stresses Energy Consumption Changes to Counter Global Warming

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has urged the nation to use clean and safe energy while changing its energy consumption structure. 

He made the call on Friday during a meeting of the Committee on Green Growth at the government complex in Seoul.  

He said rising greenhouse gas emissions are worsening public pains and inconvenience as well as growing weather-related problems such as heat waves, droughts and global warming. 

Pointing to a new global climate regime under which developed and developing countries will be obliged to cut greenhouse gases from 2021, the prime minister emphasized a need for South Koreans to thoroughly implement the country's greenhouse gas reduction road map. 

List

Editor's Pick