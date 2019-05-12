'Deliberation on Extra Budget Bill Should Start No Later than May 22'

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says rival parties should start deliberation on the government’s supplementary budget plan no later than next Wednesday in order to pass it within this month.DP spokesman Park Chan-dae offered the deadline on Friday as part of efforts to open the long-delayed May extraordinary parliamentary session to pass the extra budget bill.He told reporters the terms of the members of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, which is supposed to deliberate on the budget bill, will expire at the end of this month.Although it usually takes two weeks to review a supplementary budget plan, Park said parliament can do it in about ten days if they tackle it intensively.In regards to the possibility the ruling and opposition parties will hold a floor leaders' meeting over the weekend to discuss the issue, the spokesman said it could happen but it's up to their will.