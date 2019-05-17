National Security Council Seeks Humanitarian Aid for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has decided to push for humanitarian assistance for North Korea regardless of the current political climate.The top office’s National Security Council(NSC) made the decision during a standing committee meeting on Friday to first move forward with the pledge Seoul made in 2017 to provide eight million dollars to the World Food Program and UNICEF projects that support infant and prenatal care in the North.The NSC said it will gather public opinion and review specific plans to provide aid to the North whether it is delivered through international organizations or directly from the South.Participants of the meeting also decided to approve a visit request made last month by South Korean operators of businesses in the shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex to check the current condition of their assets.Citing the operators’ property rights, the NSC said it will assist them so their visit to Gaeseong is realized.