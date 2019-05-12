LKP Lawmaker Apologizes for Likening Moon to Leprosy Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has apologized to patients with Hansen’s disease after referring to the chronic infectious disease in criticism against President Moon Jae-in.Representative Kim Hyun-ah held a press conference at the National Assembly on Friday and apologized to leprosy patients and their families for hurting them with an inappropriate analogy she used.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) spokesman Lee Hae-sik called it a half apology and demanded that Kim also apologize to the public and the president.The spokesman said criticism can be made against the president but it can infuriate the public if it crosses the line.Speaking on a television program on Thursday, Kim criticized Moon’s recent assessment that economic indicators are improving. She said the president is not feeling the pains that the public feels and likened it to analgesia associated with the Hansen's disease.