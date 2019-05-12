Political Leaders Attend 5.18 Ceremony, LKP Leader Faces Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea's major political parties attended a ceremony marking the 39th anniversary of the Gwangju pro-democracy uprising.The ceremony was held at the May 18th National Cemetery in the southwestern city at 10 a.m. on Saturday.The ceremony was attended by the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party Lee Hae-chan, the chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Hwang Gyo-ahn, the chairman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Sohn Hak-gyu, the chairman of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace Chung Dong-young and the chairwoman of the minor opposition Justice Party Lee Jeong-mi.Members of civic groups related to the pro-democracy movement staged a strong protest against the LKP leader as he entered the site of the ceremony, shouting slogans and throwing water and pickets at him. Scuffles with police ensued.The ruling DP and leaders of the civic groups earlier demanded that the LKP leader first complete disciplinary action against LKP lawmakers who came under fire for making defaming remarks on the Gwangju democratization movement before visiting Gwangju to attend the ceremony. Hwang said he would complete the disciplinary procedure as soon as possible after visiting Gwangju.