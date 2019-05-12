Envoy Believes N. Korea Missile Launches Signal Desire for Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's ambassador to Washington suggests that North Korea's recent missile launches are an indication of its desire for dialogue.Speaking to correspondents at the South Korean Embassy on Friday, Ambassador Cho Yoon-je said that since the collapsed North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, North Korea appears to be expressing its discontent toward South Korea and the United States but not to the degree of crossing a certain line.He took note of Washington's rather calm response to the North's missile launches, saying the U.S. wants the regime to return to the dialogue table and South Korea wants the same.Cho said there doesn't seem to be particular progress yet in the stalled talks between Pyongyang and Washington. He said the U.S. continues to call for resumed dialogue and North Korea remains unresponsive.Regarding President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea in late June, the ambassador said details on the timetable and agenda are not yet determined.Trump last visited Seoul in November 2017.