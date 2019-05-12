Asiatic Black Bears Give Birth Again by Artificial Insemination

Photo : YONHAP News

Asiatic black bears in Mount Jiri gave birth to three cubs earlier this year through artificial insemination.The Korea National Park under the Environment Ministry said on Sunday that three cubs were born in January from two of five bears artificially inseminated last June and July at a breed restoration institute in South Jeolla Province.In addition, three Asiatic black bears living in the wild gave birth to four cubs, increasing the number of the population in Jiri and Sudo mountains to 64.The bears, with a crescent moon pattern on their chests, are considered to be endangered species.The park has carried out the artificial insemination project on Asiatic black bears since 2015 to increase the bears' genetic diversity and two cubs were born through artificial insemination for the first time in February of last year.