EU: Humanitarian Aid for N. Korea Separate from Nuke Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

A European Union official said on Friday that humanitarian assistance for North Korea should be separate from the North's nuclear issue.Adam Kaznowski, the spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS), made the remark to the Voice of America when asked to comment about the international organizations' call for aid for North Korea.Kaznowski said that humanitarian aid for Pyongyang is separate from the nuclear issue and therefore, there are "derogations" foreseen for humanitarian purposes from the international sanctions applied to North Korea.The EEAS press officer said the EU has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to help the most vulnerable in the communist country over recent years.The official said the EU expects North Korea to refrain from any actions that could raise tensions on the Korean peninsula and undermine diplomatic efforts. He added the EU also expects Pyongyang to abide by its stated commitments and take positive steps to re-engage in the diplomatic process aimed at achieving lasting peace and denuclearization of the peninsula.