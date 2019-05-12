N. Korea Remains Silent on S. Korean Aid Offer

Photo : YONHAP News

As of Monday morning, North Korea has not responded to Seoul's offer for humanitarian aid.State-run media in the North instead continued their focus on urging the South to reject foreign intervention on inter-Korean issues.The North's propaganda Web site "Uriminzokkiri" slammed the recent working-group meeting between South Korea and the U.S., arguing that the South cannot resolve inter-Korean issues by collaborating with external forces."DPRK Today" also blamed the South for aligning with foreign countries over inter-Korean issues.The hawkish remarks came in the wake of Seoul's announcement on Friday of its eight-million dollar food assistance plan to the North. Seoul also revealed that it approved South Korean businesspeople's request to visit the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North to check on the facilities they left behind when the factory park was shut down in 2016 following a nuclear test by Pyongyang.Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min said in a briefing on Monday that Seoul will discuss the timing of the visit with the North through various channels, including the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong.