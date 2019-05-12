Cheorwon Trail along DMZ to Open Next Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cheorwon public hiking trail, adjacent to the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone(DMZ), will open on Saturday of next week.The government said it began receiving applications from Monday for those interested in walking the Cheorwon trail, which along with the Goseong and Paju trails, is referred to as a DMZ Peace Trail.The latest move comes after the Goseong trail opened on April 27th.Visitors who hike the Cheorwon trail will start from Baekma Ridge and head towards a guard post(GP) at Arrowhead Ridge. It will mark the first time that a GP without soldiers will be revealed to civilians since the division of the Korean Peninsula.From this GP, travelers will be able to check out work that is being conducted to unearth the remains of soldiers who died during the Korean War. The excavation is being carried out in line with the inter-Korean military agreement from last September.