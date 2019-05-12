Moon to Meet Fmr. US President George W. Bush

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with former U.S. President George W. Bush at his office later this week.The presidential office said on Sunday that Moon and Bush are scheduled to meet Thursday morning. The meeting is drawing attention as it comes amid stalled denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.Bush, who will be visiting South Korea at the invitation of local defense firm Poongsan Corporation, reportedly expressed his wish to attend a ceremony this week to mark the tenth anniversary of former President Roh Moo-hyun's death.Bush was in office when Roh was South Korea's president from 2003 to 2008.He is expected to deliver a memorial speech at the ceremony slated to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.Bush, who has been painting and exhibiting portraits of world leaders since his retirement in 2009, may also present a portrait of Roh during the ceremony.