Moon Asks for Denmark's Continued Support of Seoul's Peace Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and asked for the European nation's continued support of South Korea's efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.According to presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung, the crown prince on Monday praised Seoul's achievements during his visit to the presidential office and reaffirmed Denmark's support for South Korea's peace initiative.They also talked about the crown prince's plan to re-visit the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) later in the day. Frederik first visited the DMZ back in 2012.Moon said that the crown prince and his wife will be able to see a changed DMZ due to the withdrawal of guard posts, the removal of landmines and the excavation of remains from the Korean War.Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary will be visiting the country until Wednesday. This is the royal couple's first trip to Seoul in seven years.