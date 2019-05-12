N. Korea Continues Slamming S. Korea Despite Aid Plan

Photo : KBS News

North Korea continued lashing out at South Korea over its coordination with the U.S. while making no remark on South Korea's decision to provide humanitarian aid via international organizations to the North.Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda Web site, on Tuesday criticized the 11th Defense Trilateral Talks recently held in Seoul between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.The Web site claimed that South Korea's military is continuing to intensify tensions, hurting the peaceful mood on the Korean Peninsula and going against the wishes of the Korean people and the demand of the international community.The propaganda outlet also slammed Seoul's joint drills with U.S. forces as well as the introduction of the F-35 stealth fighter jets.It demanded that the South Korean military should stop coordinating with foreign forces since it is only devastating inter-Korean relations while increasing the risk of a war.The criticism came four days after Seoul's announcement that it would donate eight-million dollars in aid to North Korea via international agencies. The North has remained silent regarding the plan.