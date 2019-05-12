S. Korea, Japan Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of an annual meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) later this week.The Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Kang will attend the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting opening in Paris for two days starting from Wednesday and will sit down for talks with Kono on Thursday.The two foreign ministers last held talks in February on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.During the upcoming talks, Kang and Kono are likely to focus discussions on the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of forced wartime labor.Earlier on Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry requested the South Korean government that an arbitration committee be launched to discuss the high court’s rulings on forced wartime labor, but Seoul is unlikely to respond to the request.Meanwhile, during her stay in Paris, Kang is also set to hold talks with her French and Peruvian counterparts.