S. Korea In Talks to Arrange Bilateral Defense Ministerial Meetings with China, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is in discussions with both China and Japan to arrange bilateral defense ministerial talks on the sidelines of an annual regional security forum in Singapore early next month.According to the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Tuesday, efforts are underway for Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo to meet his Chinese and Japanese counterparts when they attend the Shangri-La Dialogue from May 31st to June second.Seoul's defense ties with Beijing and Tokyo have been strained over the U.S. THAAD missile defense system and a radar dispute, respectively. Bilateral ministerial talks have not been held for months.Tokyo recently expressed its desire to normalize ties with Seoul, with Japan's NHK reporting that Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya highlighted coordination between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington regarding Pyongyang's recent projectile launches.Officials in Seoul and Beijing recently restarted checking up on the bilateral military hotline that was practically severed amid the THAAD dispute.