Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.27%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose five-point-54 points, or point-27 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-61-point-25.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining one-point-90 points, or point-27 percent, to close at 703-point-98.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-two-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-194 won.