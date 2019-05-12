Moon Praises S. Korea-US Restrained Response to N. Korean Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the momentum for dialogue is still alive with North Korea, thanks to South Korea and the U.S.' coordinated and restrained response to the recent series of missile launches by the North.The South Korean president on Tuesday held a luncheon meeting with Commander Robert B. Abrams of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and other key U.S. military personnel.During the meeting, Moon praised Seoul and Washington's close collaboration, saying their calm response keeps the North on the dialogue track as long as the regime does not stage any further provocations.The comments came as the South Korean and the U.S. militaries remain cautious about identifying the North Korean projectiles as "ballistic missiles," which North Korea is banned from firing under UN resolutions.During the meeting Tuesday, Moon also argued that the reduced inter-Korean tension has helped the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea to maintain the momentum for dialogue despite the breakdown of their Hanoi summit in February.