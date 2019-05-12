Head of Gaeseong Complex Association Plans Visit to U.S. Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of an association of South Korean companies which had operated at the now-shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea expressed plans to brief a U.S. congressional committee about the complex.In a news conference on Tuesday, committee Chairman Chung Ki-sup said he will attend a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific on June 12th to give a presentation on the inter-Korean complex.He said the Seoul government’s decision to allow company officials to visit their facilities at the complex came late but that it is fortunate that the green light was ultimately given.He expressed hope that the cross-border visit can happen before the U.S. trip.Chung said that his association is asking the government to allow two-day trips for three separate groups in order to mitigate difficulties that may arise from a larger group of businesspeople visiting Gaeseong at the same time.The chairman also stressed the need for inter-Korean economic cooperation for the sake of South Korea's economy, adding that the Gaeseong complex has deepened and widened mutual understanding between the two Koreas.