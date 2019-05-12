S. Korean Minister Stresses Humanitarian Nature of Food Aid for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Unification Minister has emphasized the humanitarian nature of the country’s planned food assistance for North Korea.Speaking on Tuesday during his first official media conference since taking office, Kim Yeon-chul said Seoul is pursuing food aid for the North based on the principle of humanitarianism, adding that it's a universally held view in the international community that humanitarian support should be pursued separately from politics.Citing former U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s remarks that “a hungry child knows no politics,” the minister said even UN Security Council resolutions stipulate that sanctions should not discourage activities by relief groups.He said South Korea is currently in the process of collecting public opinion on food assistance for the North and reviewing related working-level issues.