S. Korean Army Chief of Staff to Attend 2019 LANPAC Symposium

The South Korean Army's Chief of Staff will attend this week’s gathering of army chiefs from the Asia-Pacific region.During the Land Forces Pacific(LANPAC) Symposium to be held in Hawaii between Tuesday and Saturday, Suh Wook will share Seoul's perceptions on regional security issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula. He will also hold one-on-one talks with his counterparts, including from the U.S., and discuss cooperation on Army matters.The South Korean Army said Suh will reaffirm the firmness of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and explore ways to further enhance the Army's capabilities.Twenty-six countries will take part in the annual symposium, including Japan, the U.K., Australia, Thailand and Indonesia.