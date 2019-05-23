[Exclusive] Former KT Chief Ordered Recruitment of Lawmaker's Daughter

Photo : KBS News

KBS has learned of key testimony that sheds some light on why former KT Chairman Lee Suk-chae provided favors to a daughter of Rep. Kim Sung-tae, a member of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, during the company's hiring process in 2012.Kim's daughter was hired by KT even though she did not submit her application by the deadline and failed a personality test.According to the indictment against Lee, he had ordered his staff to hire Kim's daughter as a regular employee, saying that the representative was earnestly helping the company.Lee also apparently referred to Rep. Kim's strong objection to the then opposition party's demand to adopt him as a witness for a parliamentary inspection session.Prosecutors are reportedly applying a third party bribery charge against the lawmaker, who is denying the allegations.