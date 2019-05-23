Gov't to Pursue Ratification of 3 Key ILO Conventions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is pushing ahead to ratify three core conventions of the International Labor Organization(ILO), including one protecting the right of workers to organize.Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap said Wednesday that Seoul will seek legislative consent for adopting the ILO standards before related revisions are made to the nation's labor regulations.Lee said the government will collect opinions from labor and management before the request for ratification is sent to the upcoming parliamentary session with hopes that relevant revisions can be made all at the same time.South Korea became an ILO member in December 1991 but has yet to ratify four of the organization’s eight key conventions, including those related to the freedom of association, the right to organize and the banning of forced labor.The labor sector says the envisioned ratification would better protect labor rights in the country, however, management believes it is premature to adopt the global standards in the Korean market.