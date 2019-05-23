N. Korea Slams Joe Biden for Criticizing Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean state media condemned former U.S. vice president Joe Biden for criticizing its leader Kim Jong-un, calling him “bereft of elementary quality as a human being”.North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) made the remark on Tuesday in response to criticism of the North’s leadership.The KCNA said it will never pardon anyone who dares provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK and that they will make them pay.According to Newsweek, on Saturday, Biden was speaking at a campaign launch in Philadelphia and raised a question about whether the U.S. is a nation that embraces dictators and tyrants like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.Biden is one of the Democratic Party's candidates in the running for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.