KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.18%
Write: 2019-05-22 15:38:41 / Update: 2019-05-22 17:47:38
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose three-point-61 points, or point-18 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-64-point-86.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-95 points, or point-42 percent, to close at 706-point-93.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-two-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-192-point-eight won.
