Local, Foreign Political Leaders to Mark Fmr Pres. Roh's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

A huge delegation of top politicians from home and abroad, including former U.S. President George W. Bush, are scheduled to gather in South Korea this week to commemorate former President Roh Moo-hyun's death.According to the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation on Wednesday, a ceremony to mark the tenth anniversary of Roh’s passing will be held in his hometown and burial site, Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province at 2 p.m. on Thursday.Bush, who was in office when Roh was South Korea's president from 2003 to 2008, will attend the event along with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris.Leaders of local political circles will also take part en masse, including National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the heads of the ruling and opposition parties, except for main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will represent the incumbent government alongside Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and Interior Minister Chin Young. Roh’s former top aides, including former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook and former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok, will also be in attendance.Prior to the ceremony, Roh's wife, former First Lady Kwon Yang-sook, will hold meetings with leading guests, including Bush, Speaker Moon and Prime Minister Lee.The former U.S. president is expected to bring a portrait he painted of Roh and deliver it to his widow during their meeting.