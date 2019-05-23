Transport Ministry Accused of Not Ordering Legitimate Recalls for over 1 Mln Cars

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport was found to have ignored advice from car safety authorities to recall more than a million vehicles judged to have serious defects.The revelation is part of a probe announced on Wednesday by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).The BAI said among all of the vehicles the Korea Transportation Safety Authority proposed be recalled between January 2013 and June 2018, the ministry disregarded advice for one-point-06 million cars without legitimate reason.The ministry instead advised that the automakers in question provide “free repair services” for their respective vehicles. The BAI deemed the response unreasonable and said it instructed the ministry to reconsider recall measures.The agency also pointed out that the ministry did a poor job in dealing with a series of cases involving BMW vehicles catching fire.Although the cases date back to January of 2015, the ministry did not take any measures in response until July of last year, when it ordered the Korea Transportation Safety Authority to launch inspections.