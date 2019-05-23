Over 1.8 Mln S. Koreans Join Online Petition Demanding LKP's Disbandment

Photo : KBS News

An online campaign demanding the dissolution of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has wrapped up after collecting more than one-point-eight million signatures in just one month.After being posted on the presidential office’s Web site on April 22nd, the petition has drawn one-point-83 million signatories through Wednesday, which is much higher than the one-point-19 million collected for an online petition last year that sought strong punishment for a suspect in the murder of an employee at an Internet café in Seoul.Accusing the conservative party of obstructing legitimate legislative efforts and compromising public safety, the creator of the petition urged the government to thoroughly investigate and document the party's wrongdoings and to file for its dissolution.The leading petitioner cited a precedent involving the Unified Progressive Party, which was disbanded by the Constitutional Court in 2014 for its pro-North Korea activities.The presidential office is expected to publicly address the petition within a month as it has done for every petition on the Web site that exceeds 200-thousand signatures within 30 days of being posted.Another petition calling for the disbandment of the ruling Democratic Party has also met the threshold, having attracted more than 325-thousand signatures since its launch on April 29th.