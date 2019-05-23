S. Korean Civic Groups to Contact N. Korean Counterparts in China

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korean civic groups plan to reach out to counterparts from North Korea in China next week as part of efforts to jump-start inter-Korean cooperation projects.The groups, which include the South Korean branch of the All-Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration, Movement for One Korea, and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation will make independent contact with the North Koreans in Shenyang, China from as early as Thursday.They are expected to discuss exchange programs between the two Koreas, including a possible joint event to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.Observers say those contacts may provide a glimpse into Pyongyang's current position regarding inter-Korean relations.A senior South Korean government official declined to comment on whether the two Koreas will celebrate the June 15 Joint Declaration together, saying they first need to hear from the North on the matter.