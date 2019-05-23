April Sees 22.8% Growth of Foreign Tourists to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea jumped more than 20 percent last month compared to a year earlier.The Korea Tourism Organization said Wednesday that one-million-635-thousand-066 foreigners visited the country in April for tourism purposes, a 22-point-eight percent increase from the same month last year.Chinese nationals constituted the biggest portion of foreign tourists at 493-thousand-250, followed by visitors from Japan at slightly more than 290-thousand. Tourists from Taiwan and the U.S. came in third and fourth at more than 113-thousand and about 102-thousand, respectively.Japan ranked first among countries in terms of the number of increased visitors, with 35-point-seven percent more Japanese nationals visiting South Korea compared to a year earlier. Chinese passport holders followed with on-year growth of 34-point-five percent.The KTO said increased flight services between South Korea and China helped increase inbound Chinese visitors while a favorable holiday calendar in Japan helped boost the number of travelers to Korea.Meanwhile, the number of South Koreans traveling overseas last month inched up zero-point-seven percent from a year earlier to more than two-million-246-thousand.