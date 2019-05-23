Seoul City to Launch Seasonal Response System to Fight Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says the capital is preparing a seasonal response system to address fine dust issues more efficiently.He revealed the move in his opening speech for an international forum on air quality held in Seoul on Wednesday.Under the plan, the municipal government will implement more intensive efforts to combat fine dust between December and March, when concentrations of the harmful particles are higher than usual. Last month, the city government proposed the Environment Ministry consider it as a nationwide policy as well.Marking its ninth edition, the annual conference brought together air quality experts and officials from 35 cities in six Asian countries, including 16 Chinese cities.